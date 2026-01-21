Spotify Tests ‘Page Match’ to Sync Audiobooks with Physical Books

Spotify is quietly experimenting with an innovative feature that could transform how readers and audiobook listeners move between formats. Called Page Match, the tool is designed to synchronize audiobooks on Spotify with their physical and ebook versions, allowing users to continue their story without losing their place.

According to Android Authority, code references to a Page Match beta have been spotted in version 9.1.18.282 of the Spotify Android app. The feature aims to bridge the gap between printed books and audio storytelling, making it easier for users to switch between reading and listening whenever they want.

To use Page Match, listeners will need to unlock or purchase the audiobook on Spotify and also own the paper or ebook edition of the same title. The process is simple in concept: users scan the page they are currently reading using their smartphone camera. Spotify then applies optical character recognition (OCR) technology to identify the text and match it with the corresponding timestamp in the audiobook. This instantly takes the listener to the right moment in the narration.

The feature could save users from the frustration of manually fast-forwarding or rewinding to find their spot. Interestingly, Page Match seems to work both ways. Code snippets indicate that Spotify may also display the exact page number that aligns with the current audiobook position. This makes it easier to pause listening and resume reading in the physical book. Spotify itself describes the feature as one that can “match your progress from the book page to the audiobook — and back again.”

However, there may be a few hurdles. Page numbers can differ between editions, which could sometimes lead to mismatches. In addition, OCR is not always perfect. Android Authority notes that Spotify might prompt users to scan a nearby page if the system cannot accurately identify the text on the first attempt.

Spotify has not officially announced Page Match yet, and there is no confirmation on when or if it will be released publicly. Still, the idea shows Spotify’s growing interest in enhancing its audiobook experience beyond basic playback.

Amazon already offers a comparable feature known as Whispersync for Voice, which syncs Audible audiobooks with Kindle ebooks. But it does not support physical books or ebooks from other platforms. In contrast, Page Match appears to be more flexible, supporting paper books and multiple ebook formats.

If launched widely, Page Match could be a game-changer for book lovers who like to switch between reading and listening while driving, cooking, or multitasking, making stories more accessible in everyday life