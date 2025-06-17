Staff Selection Commission to use AI-powered leak-proof exam technology

In a significant step toward making government exams more secure, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started using an AI-powered content authoring tool developed by technology services provider Cubastion Consulting during departmental competitive exams for various central government posts.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now helping select questions from a vast pre-approved bank, ensuring the final paper is well-structured and free from duplication or repetition. It also creates the paper in real time, dynamically defining its structure just before the exam. This not only saves time but also significantly improves the quality and integrity of the exam.

Another major shift is that the exam papers are now released just 15 minutes before the examination. Until that moment, no user or official can see the questions or which questions will be part of the paper. Access requires digital verification, and the paper is protected using advanced encryption and digital signatures.

The paper can only be decrypted with the correct digital signature, making it extremely secure. This tight, multi-layered security ensures no scope for leaks at any level and accountability if a breach is ever attempted.

The system has been built on a zero-trust model, an industry-standard cybersecurity approach that assumes no user or system is trusted by default. This means every access attempt must be verified, adding another layer of protection.

The first examination using this technology was conducted on June 15.

"We are proud to have enabled the first-ever examination to be conducted through this advanced infrastructure. It's a transformational moment, not just for SSC but for the broader examination ecosystem in India," SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan said.

Commenting on this milestone, Cubastion CEO Ravi Kumar said, "This is a landmark step in examination security. For the first time, the exam paper is being dynamically created in real-time, ensuring not just agility but a structure that is secure by design."

Deepanshu Sharma, Project Lead at Cubastion Consulting, said, "What was once a fragmented and manual process is now a unified, machine-driven ecosystem capable of scaling across the country. This isn't just an upgrade--it's the future of secure examination delivery."

"With digital authentication systems already being used in parts of the SSC's exam workflow, it can pave the way for a full-scale digital transformation of the country's examination system. A pan-India, machine-driven rollout is the natural next step. It aims to make recruitment fairer, faster, and fully secure," he added.