Tesla removes Disney+ from vehicles amid Musk-Iger rivalry: Report

San Francisco : Tesla has removed Disney+ from some of its vehicles amid Elon Musk having an online fight with Disney CEO Bob Iger, the media reported.

Last week, Tesla informed Disney+ that it would withdraw its native app from the Tesla Theatre in its vehicles, without explaining why, reports Electrek, citing sources.



A few days later, Tesla informed Disney that the app would be removed solely for Tesla owners who had never used it previously.



Now, several Tesla users are reporting that the Disney+ app is no longer available in Tesla Theatre. Others, presumably those who have previously used the app, are still seeing it in their vehicles, the report mentioned.



The automaker originally added Disney+ in Tesla Threatre back in its holiday update in 2021. The online fight began when Disney ceased advertising on X after Musk agreed with and amplified antisemitic comments, for which he later apologised.

Earlier this month, Musk said that Iger should be fired immediately after the entertainment giant pulled advertisements from X. This came after Musk told advertisers to "go f*** yourself" at an event late last month.

He then waved to the audience, saying, "Hey Bob", referring to the Disney CEO who was also present at the event. In his latest post on X, Musk said: “He (Iger) should be fired immediately. Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company.”