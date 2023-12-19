Live
- Google Maps to bring 'fuel-efficient routing' feature to help Indian users save fuel
- Delhi HC orders ED to disclose information on sexual harassment case under RTI Act
- HPS inspired students to achieve excellence: President
- TMC distancing itself from Mallick as name from forest dept invitation dropped
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- Redmi Note 13 Pro+ details officially released; India launch on January 4
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
Just In
Tesla removes Disney+ from vehicles amid Musk-Iger rivalry: Report
Tesla has removed Disney+ from some of its vehicles amid Elon Musk having an online fight with Disney CEO Bob Iger, the media reported.
San Francisco : Tesla has removed Disney+ from some of its vehicles amid Elon Musk having an online fight with Disney CEO Bob Iger, the media reported.
Last week, Tesla informed Disney+ that it would withdraw its native app from the Tesla Theatre in its vehicles, without explaining why, reports Electrek, citing sources.
A few days later, Tesla informed Disney that the app would be removed solely for Tesla owners who had never used it previously.
Now, several Tesla users are reporting that the Disney+ app is no longer available in Tesla Theatre. Others, presumably those who have previously used the app, are still seeing it in their vehicles, the report mentioned.
The automaker originally added Disney+ in Tesla Threatre back in its holiday update in 2021. The online fight began when Disney ceased advertising on X after Musk agreed with and amplified antisemitic comments, for which he later apologised.
Earlier this month, Musk said that Iger should be fired immediately after the entertainment giant pulled advertisements from X. This came after Musk told advertisers to "go f*** yourself" at an event late last month.
He then waved to the audience, saying, "Hey Bob", referring to the Disney CEO who was also present at the event. In his latest post on X, Musk said: “He (Iger) should be fired immediately. Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company.”