The IT Ministry Writes to WhatsApp CEO Demanding Clarity on New Privacy Policy

On Tuesday, the Union's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology pulled WhatsApp and asked the company to clarify recent changes to the Facebook-owned messaging app's privacy policy.

In a letter written to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, the IT ministry asked the company to respond to the government's query on privacy, data transfer and sharing policies, and official sources told the news agency ANI.

Amid backlash from users over a new WhatsApp privacy policy, the Indian government has said it is investigating the popular messaging app's changes and stated that personal communication must be sanctified.

WhatsApp has received massive criticism from users worldwide, including India, over concerns that data will be shared with its parent company, Facebook. WhatsApp, for its part, has maintained that messages on the platform are end-to-end encrypted and that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see private messages on the WhatsApp platform.

A recent Mashable survey indicated that WhatsApp might lose up to 15 percent of customers in India due to its privacy controversy. Additionally, around 36 percent of users can drastically reduce their use of the app.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp had reassured its users with an update to its terms of service and privacy policy on how it processes user data and is partnering with Facebook to offer integrations into the social media giant's products. Users have until February 8 to accept the new terms and to continue using the platform.

WhatsApp has also stated that it is open to answering any questions from the government on the matter. It remains committed to the privacy and security of users across India.