- CJ Alok Aradhe bids farewell to TG HC
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates ‘Grand Indian Pavilion’ at World Economic Forum in Davos
- Ghose report on Kaleshwaram bunglings to be ready by March
- Talks Bear Fruit, Aarogyasri Services Resume In Network Hosps
- IT Officials Conduct Raids on Mythri Movie Makers
- Chandrababu Seeks Investment in Petrochemical Hub at Davos Meeting with Lakshmi Mittal
- 120 receive appointment letters at mega job fair
- Badlapur sex assault case: 5 cops guilty
- Vijayawada Rly division operates 90 Sankranti special services
- Protesting farmers defer today’s march to Delhi
TikTok is back online after Trump pledged to restore it
New York: Around 12 hours after shutting itself down in the United States, TikTok is back for many users almost like it never left, attributing its return to a move by President-elect Donald Trump to save the app.
TikTok welcomed users back with a notification that said: “Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”
