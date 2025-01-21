  • Menu
TikTok is back online after Trump pledged to restore it

TikTok is back online after Trump pledged to restore it
New York: Around 12 hours after shutting itself down in the United States, TikTok is back for many users almost like it never left, attributing its return to a move by President-elect Donald Trump to save the app.

TikTok welcomed users back with a notification that said: “Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”

