TikTok Unveils ‘AI Alive’ to Animate Photos into Short Videos with Simple Prompts

TikTok is rolling out a new AI-powered feature called “AIAlive”, aimed at helping users transform still images into short, animatedvideos simply by using a text prompt. This innovative tool, accessible throughTikTok’s Story Camera, opens up creative possibilities for users of allexperience levels.

According to TikTok’s official blog post, AI Alive “usesintelligent editing tools that give anyone, regardless of editing experience,the ability to transform static images into captivating, short-form videosenhanced with movement, atmospheric and creative effects.”

Testing the feature reveals a straightforward process. Afterselecting a photo, users are prompted to describe the type of video theywant—TikTok even offers a default suggestion: “make this photo come alive.”Uploading takes a few minutes, although the resulting video clips tend to bejust a few seconds long. Some results may vary depending on the complexity ofthe request; for instance, asking the AI to animate a cat in anime style maynot always yield expected results.

TikTok emphasises safety and transparency aroundAI-generated content. “To help prevent people from creating content thatviolates our policies, moderation technology reviews the uploaded photo andwritten AI generation prompt as well as the AI Alive video before it’s shown tothe creator,” the company states.

Additionally, each AI-generated video will carry a labelindicating its origin and will include C2PA metadata, ensuring viewers areaware that the content was created using artificial intelligence.