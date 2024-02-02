Tim Cook Confirms Apple's Generative AI Features Arrival Later This Year

During Apple's quarterly earnings call, CEO Tim Cook unveiled the company's commitment to integrating generative AI software features into its platforms, with an anticipated release later this year. Cook expressed that Apple is investing "tremendous time and effort" into this initiative. This aligns with recent reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggesting that iOS 18 could mark the most substantial update in the operating system's history.



Cook said in his prepared remarks, “As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we’re excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.”

Analysts tried to press Cook for more details, but he didn’t share much. “Our M.O., if you will, has always been to do work and then talk about work, and not to get out in front of ourselves. And so we’re going to hold that to this as well. But we have got some things that we’re incredibly excited about, that we’ll be talking about later this year.”



Although Cook did not provide specific details, his repeated mentions of generative AI hint at a noteworthy release in the upcoming fall, showcasing Apple's ambitious plans to enhance AI integration across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. This move follows the recent trend in smartphones, where AI features have become pivotal, making it a significant step for Apple.



“Let me just say that I think there’s a huge opportunity for Apple with generative AI and with AI, without getting into many more details or getting out ahead of myself,” Cook said to conclude the call.