Today's NYT Connections Answers – March 24, 2025 (Puzzle #652)

Looking for today’s Connections answers? Check out the hints and answers for the New York Times puzzles, including Mini Crossword, Wordle, Connections: Sports Edition, and Strands.

Today's Connections puzzle could be tough. There are categories about bad smells and video games. Keep reading for the answers and clues!

The Times now has a Connections Bot. It gives you a score and analyzes your answers. If you're registered, you can track your progress, win rate, and streaks.

Hints for today’s Connections:

Yellow group : Things that smell bad.

: Things that smell bad. Green group : Things that don’t change.

: Things that don’t change. Blue group : Video game categories.

: Video game categories. Purple group: Things with layers.

Answers for today: