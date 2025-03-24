Live
Today's NYT Connections Answers – March 24, 2025 (Puzzle #652)
Highlights
Discover today's NYT Connections puzzle answers and hints for March 24, 2025. Get solutions for bad smells, video game categories, and more.
Looking for today’s Connections answers? Check out the hints and answers for the New York Times puzzles, including Mini Crossword, Wordle, Connections: Sports Edition, and Strands.
Today's Connections puzzle could be tough. There are categories about bad smells and video games. Keep reading for the answers and clues!
The Times now has a Connections Bot. It gives you a score and analyzes your answers. If you're registered, you can track your progress, win rate, and streaks.
Hints for today’s Connections:
- Yellow group: Things that smell bad.
- Green group: Things that don’t change.
- Blue group: Video game categories.
- Purple group: Things with layers.
Answers for today:
- Yellow (Bad smells): Foul, rank, ripe, sour.
- Green (Unchanging): Constant, level, stable, uniform.
- Blue (Video game ratings): Adults only, everyone, mature, teen.
- Purple (Things with layers): Earth, henhouse, onion, Photoshop.
