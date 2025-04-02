 Today's Wordle Answer and Hints: April 2, 2025

If you’re looking for today’s Wordle answer, it’s "CURSE." Here are some hints to help you solve it:

Hint #1: The word has no repeating letters.

The word has no repeating letters. Hint #2: It has two vowels.

It has two vowels. Hint #3: It starts with the letter “C.”

It starts with the letter Hint #4: The word can be a bad word.

The word can be a bad word. Hint #5: It can also mean a spell that harms someone.

Yesterday's Wordle answer: "JEWEL" (April 1, 2025).

Recent answers:

March 28: VERSE

March 29: SORRY

March 30: QUOTA

March 31: BOOTY

Keep playing, and good luck with tomorrow's puzzle!