Live
- ASSOCHAM urges RBI to hold rates steady in key MPC meet next week
- Bangladesh: Over 100 hospitalised after eating contaminated street food
- 700 wayside amenities along national highways to be completed by FY29: Nitin Gadkari
- Coal production surges 29.7 pc in FY25, dispatches see 33.3 pc growth: Centre
- Steelmakers brace for Trump's tariffs with US production, higher-value products
- Today's Wordle Answer and Hints: April 2, 2025
- Centre gets record dividend of Rs 74,106 crore from PSUs
- Waqf Bill: JPC has extensive power, LS Speaker rules
- High Court Dismisses PIL Challenging Namma Metro Fare Hike
- SC transfers PIL seeking structural audit of bridges in Bihar to Patna HC
Today's Wordle Answer and Hints: April 2, 2025
Highlights
Looking for today's Wordle answer? The answer for April 2, 2025, is "CURSE." With two vowels and no repeated letters, today's puzzle begins with the letter "C." The word can also refer to a harmful spell or a swear word. Check out recent Wordle answers and more hints to help you solve the puzzle!
If you’re looking for today’s Wordle answer, it’s "CURSE." Here are some hints to help you solve it:
- Hint #1: The word has no repeating letters.
- Hint #2: It has two vowels.
- Hint #3: It starts with the letter “C.”
- Hint #4: The word can be a bad word.
- Hint #5: It can also mean a spell that harms someone.
Yesterday's Wordle answer: "JEWEL" (April 1, 2025).
Recent answers:
- March 28: VERSE
- March 29: SORRY
- March 30: QUOTA
- March 31: BOOTY
Keep playing, and good luck with tomorrow's puzzle!
Next Story