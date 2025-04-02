  • Menu
Today's Wordle Answer and Hints: April 2, 2025

Looking for today's Wordle answer? The answer for April 2, 2025, is "CURSE." With two vowels and no repeated letters, today's puzzle begins with the letter "C." The word can also refer to a harmful spell or a swear word. Check out recent Wordle answers and more hints to help you solve the puzzle!

If you’re looking for today’s Wordle answer, it’s "CURSE." Here are some hints to help you solve it:

  • Hint #1: The word has no repeating letters.
  • Hint #2: It has two vowels.
  • Hint #3: It starts with the letter “C.”
  • Hint #4: The word can be a bad word.
  • Hint #5: It can also mean a spell that harms someone.

Yesterday's Wordle answer: "JEWEL" (April 1, 2025).

Recent answers:

  • March 28: VERSE
  • March 29: SORRY
  • March 30: QUOTA
  • March 31: BOOTY

Keep playing, and good luck with tomorrow's puzzle!

