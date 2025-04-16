Top Smartphones Launched in Q1 2025

The first quarter of 2025 has been an exciting period for smartphone enthusiasts, with several major brands unveiling their latest devices. From flagship powerhouses to affordable mid-range options, the market has seen a diverse range of launches catering to different user needs and budgets. If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, Lotus Electronics offers a curated selection of these new models, ensuring you get the latest technology with reliable availability. Here’s a detailed look at the standout smartphones launched in Q1 2025 that you can find at Lotus Electronics.

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple kicked off 2025 with the launch of the iPhone 16e, an affordable yet powerful addition to its lineup. This model has been instrumental in helping Apple secure the number one spot in global smartphone sales for the quarter. The iPhone 16e has been particularly popular in emerging markets such as India, Japan, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, thanks to its balance of performance and price. If you want to experience the latest iOS innovations without breaking the bank, the iPhone 16e is readily available at Lotus Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25 series made a strong impression in Q1 2025, especially with the Ultra variant, which has seen increased sales share. Although the launch was slightly later in the quarter, Samsung’s sales momentum picked up significantly in March, reflecting the strong demand for its premium devices. The Galaxy S25 series offers cutting-edge features, including advanced cameras and enhanced performance, making it a top choice for Android enthusiasts. You can find the entire Galaxy S25 lineup at Lotus Electronics, ensuring easy access to Samsung’s latest innovations.

Samsung Galaxy A-Series

In addition to its flagship series, Samsung expanded its mid-range portfolio with new Galaxy A-series models in early 2025. These smartphones are designed to offer great value with solid performance and modern features, appealing to budget-conscious buyers who don’t want to compromise on quality. The new A-series models contributed to Samsung’s double-digit sales growth in March, highlighting their popularity. Selected Galaxy A-series smartphones from this launch are available at Lotus Electronics, making them a convenient option for shoppers.

Infinix Note 50x

Launched in March 2025, the Infinix Note 50x is a feature-packed smartphone that offers excellent value in the sub-Rs 12,000 segment. It sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, which supports 90fps gaming. The phone comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It features a 50MP AI-powered main camera capable of 4K video recording and an 8MP front camera with LED flash. The device runs on Android 15 with XOS 15, offering AI-driven features like AI Wallpaper Generator, AI Voice Assistant, and Game Mode. It boasts a large 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H), and IP64 dust and water resistance. Available in stylish Sea Breeze Green (vegan leather finish), Enchanted Purple, and Titanium Grey (metallic finish), the Infinix Note 50x is currently in stock and available for purchase at Flipkart.