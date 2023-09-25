Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces the Culmination of its North Regional 'Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota', loaded with Fun and Amazing Adventures

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) successfully concluded its 'Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota' in the North region, a noteworthy drive with a blend of thrilling off-road adventures. The northern expedition is the latest in the series of ‘Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota’ that began with a zonal expedition in South India and continued through the Western regional drive, captivating 4X4 enthusiasts and showcasing Toyota's commitment towards creating unforgettable experiences. This experiential drive unfolded from September 22nd – 24th 2023, in the picturesque landscapes of Hoshiarpur, showcasing the indomitable spirit of adventure and off-roading excellence that defines Toyota's 4X4 SUVs.

A formidable convoy of outstanding 4x4 SUVs, featuring the iconic Hilux, the legendary LC300, the beloved Fortuner, and the cutting-edge Hyryder AWD (All Wheel Drive), set out on the exhilarating adventure. These Toyota 4X4 SUVs, celebrated for their extraordinary off-road prowess and state-of-the-art technology, shone brightly throughout the journey, showcasing unrivalled performance, and infusing the entire driving experience with a heightened sense of excitement, thanks to their distinctive product strengths and features. Furthermore, the expedition brought together a diverse group of participants, boasting an array of both Toyota and other SUV brands, creating a vibrant and exciting atmosphere.

Toyota with its motorsport legacy continues to serve as an inspiration, offering an array of renowned QDR (Quality, Durability and Reliability) products, which has won the hearts of millions of customers. This fusion of motorsports excellence and off-road prowess remains the cornerstone of Toyota's unwavering dedication to 4X4 auto enthusiasts.

The North Zonal ‘Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota’ which kicked off at the serene Gaj Retreat in Hoshiarpur, embarked on an impeccable drive through the riverbed, navigating the challenging terrains with utmost ease. The excitement continued with the scenic drive towards the mesmerising Kikar Lodge, demonstrating an exhilarating off-road experience at the uniquely designed 4WD tracks which included a range of obstacles, from articulation and side-inclines to steep hill ascents and descends, deep ditches, and rocky beds. The 4X4 experience was conducted under the expert supervision of 4X4 specialists, ensuring that participants could enjoy the thrills while being safe & secure. These obstacles added an extra layer of thrill to the overall experiential drive, making it a day filled with unforgettable moments and adventure.

Furthermore, driven by resolute dedication to the environment conservation, TKM remains steadfast in its pursuit of impactful initiatives that extend far beyond the exhilaration of off-roading. In this direction, TKM actively engaged with each of the 4X4 enthusiasts through plantation of saplings at the drive location, thereby contributing to the enrichment of the biodiversity in the surrounding regions.

On the successful completion of the North zonal ‘Great 4X4 Expedition’, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota, we firmly believe that our motorsports heritage inspires us in creating world-class cars that excels both in on-road and off-road drives. As we commemorate the successful conclusion of the North regional ‘Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota’, TKM expresses heartfelt appreciation to all the participants, supporters, and partners who have been integral in this extraordinary journey.

Towards our sustainability and carbon neutrality initiatives, we also undertook eco-efforts, where all the participants enthusiastically took part in a tree plantation drive at the drive location. With great anticipation, we look forward to the forthcoming East regional event of the 'Great 4x4 Expedition by Toyota’, which is expected to take place in the coming month. We are confident that our event in the East region will further fuel the spirit of adventure in our customers, thereby creating life-enriching memories. Together, we will continue to offer meaningful adventures with exemplary 4X4 SUVs.”

Needless to mention, the expedition brought much joy, offering challenging adventures and unlimited excitement to the 4X4 fans who embraced the whole experience.

After the triumphant conclusion of three ‘Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota’, held across the South, West, and North regions, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is crafting yet another exceptional drive in the East region soon, aimed to offer an extraordinary experience for passionate motoring enthusiasts.