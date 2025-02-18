TRAI Introduces Stricter Rules to Curb Spam Calls, Telecom Industry Raises Concerns Over Penalties

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented new measures to reduce spam calls and enhance consumer protection. The revised rules, part of the amended Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR) 2018, aim to combat unsolicited commercial communications (UCC).

Under these regulations, TRAI has banned commercial communications using standard 10-digit mobile numbers. Instead, a designated numbering system will be used: the "140" series will be reserved for promotional calls, while the new "1600" series will be assigned to transactional and service-related calls.

The changes stem from growing concerns over telemarketing practices that exploit telecom services. A consultation process launched in August 2024 gathered industry feedback on potential regulatory loopholes. The key highlights of the new rules include:

Stricter measures against unregistered telemarketers: Penalties for repeat offenders have been tightened. First-time offenders will face a 15-day suspension of outbound services, while repeat offenders will have their telecom resources disconnected for a year. Telecom operators also face financial penalties for non-compliance, with fines starting at ₹200,000 and increasing for subsequent violations.

Consumer complaint process: TRAI has simplified the process for consumers to report spam calls and messages, allowing them to file complaints without registering their communication preferences. The deadline for reporting spam has been extended to seven days, and telecom providers must resolve complaints within five days. Additionally, telecom companies must provide an opt-out option for promotional messages and display complaint registration options on their websites and apps.

Standardization of message headers: To help users identify the type of communication, TRAI is introducing standardized message headers for promotional, service, government, and transactional messages.

Despite these measures, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has raised concerns, arguing that penalties imposed on telecom service providers do not address the root cause of the problem. They suggest that telemarketers themselves should be subject to stricter regulation.