Trump launches $499 Trump Mobile Smartphone with $47 monthly plan

In a bold move to appeal to conservative American consumers, the Trump Organization has launched an all-new American-made smartphone, Trump Mobile, priced at $499. Announced on Monday, June 16, 2025, the smartphone will be manufactured and supported entirely in the United States.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game. We're building on the movement to put America first,” said Donald Trump Jr. during the official launch, adding that the device and its support services are proudly based in the U.S.

The initiative is seen as an attempt to create a patriotic alternative to foreign-made smartphones, aiming to tap into the estimated 60 million smartphones sold annually in the U.S., most of which are currently manufactured in China, India, Vietnam, or South Korea.

Subscription Plan – ‘The 47 Plan’

Trump Mobile offers a wireless service plan known as the “47 Plan,” named after Trump’s aspiration to become the 47th President. At a monthly cost of $47.45, it includes:

Unlimited calls, texts, and data (first 20GB at high speed)

International calling to over 100 countries

No credit checks

No contract with the freedom to cancel anytime

SIM support for BYOD (bring your own device)

Additionally, customers will get Roadside Assistance through Drive America as part of their mobile benefits.

Coming Soon – The T1 Gold Phone

The Trump Organization also announced the upcoming T1 Phone, a gold-colored, high-performance smartphone built entirely in the U.S. Slated for an August release, the T1 is being marketed as a premium option for users who want top-tier design and functionality with an American touch.

While building smartphones domestically poses challenges—like higher labor costs and complex supply chains—the Trump Organization hopes this launch will usher in a new era of U.S.-based telecom products.