Unleash Moj's Filter Magic: Convert Boring Videos into Stunning Visual Delights with 5 Easy Steps

Moj, India's largest short video platform, isn't just a platform – it's a captivating experience! From hilarious lip-syncs to ingenious skincare hacks, from trending challenges to mouthwatering culinary creations, Moj offers an eclectic content universe that keeps its audience hooked.



Moj stands out with its extensive collection of 700+ transformative filters, effortlessly elevating your content and turning ordinary videos into captivating creations. With the launch of four fresh filters monthly, the possibilities for visual enhancement are boundless. Moj's filters also embrace topicality, perfectly encapsulating occasions like Diwali, Independence Day, and Teacher's Day for content that's always current. Seamlessly uniting creators in a vibrant community, Moj empowers users to craft, edit, and share videos like never before, further enriched by the innovative Snap Camera AR Kit that pushes creative boundaries with cutting-edge lenses and filters.

Ready to make your content pop? Look no further than Moj's user-friendly guide to adding filters to your videos, turning every upload into a visual masterpiece that's bound to turn heads. Get ready to be the star of your own show with Moj!

Step 1: Launch the Moj app on your device and locate the "+" sign at the bottom of the screen.



Step 2: Once the Moj camera opens, Tap on the Moj logo on the bottom left. Inside, you'll find a delightful array of captivating filters, such as DSLR Shot, Savage, Party Time, CuteLife, and Charged Up, among others.

Step 3: Choose your preferred filter and tap on the record button to start capturing your video.

Step 4: Once you've finished recording, tap on the next button. Feel free to enhance your video further by adding text, music, or a voice-over during the editing process.

Step 5: Now that your video is ready, you can easily share it with your friends and family on Moj, spreading joy and creativity within the vibrant community.



Discover the endless possibilities of creativity with Moj's captivating filters and join a dynamic community where your videos come to life in extraordinary ways.