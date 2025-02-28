PM likens Maha Kumbh to Mahayagna of Unity

Prayagraj/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'Maha Kumbh of Unity' marks the dawn of a new era of manifesting the nation breathing new consciousness. Hailing the unprecedented success of this grand, divine, and his-toric event of Maha Kumbh 2025, PM MOdi on Thursday lauded the people's collective effort, dedication, and perseverance.

“The Maha Kumbh has concluded, and with it, the Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The huge number of devotees partici-pating in the Maha Kumbh is not just a record, but also laid a strong foundation for many centuries to keep our culture and her-itage strong and rich,” he said.

The PM expressed his admiration about how 140 crore Indians united in an extraordinary display of faith and unity during the Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj. Reflecting on this profound experi-ence, he shared that the event has become a global subject of study for management professionals, planners, and policy ex-perts due to its unparalleled scale and organization.

Highlighting India’s journey forward, the Prime Minister remarked: “India, proud of its rich heritage, is advancing with renewed ener-gy. This is the dawn of an era of transformation that is set to write the country’s new future.”

He said, “The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 was more than just a religious gathering—a symbol of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, where people from every region and every section of society stood united. This extraordinary celebration of faith and culture has left an indelible mark, instilling a deep sense of self-confidence and national pride in crores of countrymen.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pride in the remark-able organisation of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025, attributing its success to the collective dedication of the Uttar Pradesh gov-ernment, administration, and the people.

Adding, “As a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, I can proudly say that under the leadership of Yogiji, the combined ef-forts of the government, administration, and public made this ‘Mahakumbh of Unity’ a resounding success.” He emphasised that whether at the central or state level, there were no rulers or administrators—only dedicated servants working with devotion.

Acknowledging the relentless service of various contributors, PM Modi said, “From sanitation workers, police personnel, and boatmen to drivers and food providers—each played a crucial role, working tirelessly with unwavering dedication. Above all, the residents of Prayagraj displayed an unmatched spirit of hospitali-ty, serving the visiting devotees selflessly despite facing numer-ous challenges. I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratula-tions to the people of Prayagraj and the entire state of Uttar Pra-desh.”

Deeply moved by the people’s hard work, determination, and de-votion in making the Mahakumbh of unity a grand success, PM Modi announced his upcoming visit to Shri Somnath, the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

He said, “I will offer my Sankalp Pushp as a symbol of devotion and pray for the well-being of every Indian. I sincerely wish that this unbroken unity among our countrymen continues forever.”



