Upcoming Video Games in November 2026: GTA 6, Nocturnal II and More

November is shaping up to be one of the biggest months of 2026 for video game fans, with major franchises returning across consoles and PC. From Nintendo’s much-awaited Zelda remake to Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI, gamers have several high-profile releases to look forward to.

November 5: Airframe Ultra

Airframe Ultra is a fast-paced battle-racer where you compete with friends and foes in split-screen and online multiplayer. You can thrash with pipes, chains and plasma torches or leave them in the dust with boosts and pure white-knuckle cunning.

November 5: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Nintendo will release the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on November 5 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. The classic adventure gets updated visuals and modern gameplay improvements while retaining its original story.

November 9: Casualties: Unknown

Casualties: Unknown is an unforgiving cave-exploration survival simulator. Your captors have tasked you with retrieving lost cargo on a foreign planet, explore its 11 layers and do your best to survive diverse hostile environments.

November 10: Shrek 2 Remastered

Shrek 2 Remastered is scheduled to arrive on November 10. The game brings the much-loved animated adventure back with updated visuals and co-op gameplay options.

November 10: Nocturnal II

Nocturnal II is an atmospheric action adventure game that invites you to explore the dark depths and towering heights of the city of Ytash. Ignite your sword and explore the dark depths and towering heights of a forgotten island that consumed itself long ago.

November 16: Trees Hate You

Trees Hate You is a unique indie rage experience where the environment itself becomes your biggest enemy. In the Trees Rage-bait You game, you play as a lost traveller trying to escape a forest that constantly tricks, traps, and punishes you.

November 19: GTA 6

The biggest release of the month is undoubtedly Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar is scheduled to launch the game on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game will return players to Vice City and is expected to be one of 2026’s biggest entertainment launches.

With several other titles arriving throughout the month, November could give gamers plenty to play before the year comes to an end.