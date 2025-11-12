Verizon Accidentally Leaks November 2025 Pixel Update Details Ahead of Official Release

Verizon accidentally posted the full list of changes for Google’s November 2025 Pixel update.

The post was removed soon after, which means it was shared before the official release.

The update will fix performance problems, camera issues, and battery bugs on many Pixel phones.

It also brings new security patches and system improvements.

Main Fixes

Audio:

Fixes random system crashes and slow performance.

Devices: Pixel Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro/XL, Pixel 9, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8.

Battery:

Improves battery life and charging speed for all Pixel models.

Camera:

Fixes a rainbow colour problem seen in ultra-wide and telephoto shots.

Affects Pixel 9 and 10 series.

Framework:

Fixes app loading errors and webcam mode bugs when connected to other devices.

Security:

Adds the latest Android security updates for all Pixel phones.

Build Numbers

Pixel 7a to Pixel 9 series: BP3A.251105.015

Pixel 10 series: BD3A.251105.010.E1

Older phones like Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 are expected to get the update soon.

The rollout was first listed for November 10, but Verizon later deleted that date.

What’s Next

Google may also release a “feature drop” update with new tools and features soon.

This could include camera upgrades and better performance for newer Pixel devices.