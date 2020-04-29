Video Calling Application 'Google Meet' Will Be Available For Free Of Cost

Till now, the video calling application Google Meet was an expensive one. But as Government has advised top using Zoom application, most of the employees are turning towards this reliable Google product.

Thus to make the people use it more comfortably, the tech giant Google is going to offer this service for free of cost. People who are having a Gmail account, can now get free access to Google Meet.

According to sources, the Google company has released an official note regarding this decision. This company stated that, it's premium product Google Meet will now be available for free in coming weeks. Now, all the trusted institutions like schools, Government offices and MNC's can use it in a hassle-free way for their group calls and conference meetings.

This free service will be started in early May making the users sign up with their Gmail count details. All the specifications and features like real-time captions, screen sharing, simple scheduling and layouts will be available for free of cost making the people meet each other virtually through this video calling application.