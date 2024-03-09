Vivo launches V30 series

Hyderabad: Vivo, a smartphone brand, expanded its V-Series portfolio in India with the launch of V30 series. The new V30 series showcases substantial enhancements in camera performance while seamlessly continuing the iconic design legacy of the V-Series, marking a significant evolution in smartphone innovation, boasting the slimmest body yet housing a 5000 mAh battery. Debuting with vivo V30 Pro, vivo extended its partnership with ZEISS for the first time in the V series featuring a vivo ZEISS Co-Engineered Imaging system. Both smartphones are equipped with a 50 MP VCS main camera

GeetajChannana, Head of Corporate Strategy, Vivo India, said, “We're thrilled to unveil the next chapter of our V series journey with the launch of the all-new vivo V30 series in India. With a focus on cutting-edge camera technology and exquisite design, the V30 series sets new standards”.