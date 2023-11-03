Vivo presents BlueOS, a new operating system for smart devices

In a significant development in the world of technology, Vivo introduced its self-developed operating system, BlueOS, at the Vivo Developer conference in 2023. This unique system, based on the Rust programming language, is designed to offer security, privacy and enhanced AI capabilities and will debut on smartwatches, starting with the Vivo Watch 3. Here's what we know.



Vivo has taken a bold step by introducing its own operating system, BlueOS. However, this new operating system is not designed for smartphones; instead, it is used in wearable and smart home devices. What sets BlueOS apart is its foundation in the Rust programming language, a first in the technology industry. This choice makes the system framework less susceptible to security issues, a crucial aspect in today's digital landscape.



BlueOS is designed to support a variety of standard kernels, including Posix, Linux, and RTOS kernels. It also incorporates an AI services engine, which allows the integration of large AI models for functionalities such as code generation, image and text generation, and various AI-based capabilities.



A key promise of BlueOS is improved performance. The operating system claims to deliver a 48 per cent increase in rendering efficiency and a 67 per cent reduction in memory consumption. It supports a wide range of processor specifications up to 4 GHz and 24 MB RAM. The company promises that the new operating system will offer faster app opening, smoother app switching, improved motion rendering, more responsive sliding lists, and reduced loading times.



Users will also be able to change watch faces using voice commands on Vivo smartwatches. BlueOS also supports BlueXLink for better data transfer between multiple devices. In addition, it has support for various functions, such as transportation cards, access cards, and even NFC car keys.



BlueOS will debut on smartwatches, with the Vivo Watch 3 being the first device to run this new operating system. The official launch is scheduled for November 13 in China, raising questions about whether BlueOS will remain exclusive to this region or expand its reach to other parts of the world. This development marks a notable step in the ever-evolving landscape of operating systems and their applications in smart technology. Stay tuned to India Today Tech for all the updates.