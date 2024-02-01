WhatsApp Introduces Web Chat Lock Feature for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp is committed to elevating user privacy, and its latest initiative involves the introduction of a Chat Lock feature on the web version. This feature, already present in the mobile version, allows users to safeguard their conversations by placing them in a designated secure folder.



A recent report by WABetaInfo revealed the impending addition of the "Chat Lock" icon to the web version of WhatsApp. Resembling a small padlock, this icon will be conveniently located in the app's sidebar, enabling users to manage their secret chats and categorize new conversations into the locked folder. Essentially, it creates a secluded space for private online discussions.



The Chat Lock feature is designed to heighten the security of private conversations on WhatsApp. This innovative tool empowers users to lock individual chats, concealing them within a specialized folder accessible only to the account holder. The appearance of a padlock icon in the sidebar suggests that this feature will soon be available not only on mobile devices but also on the web version of WhatsApp.



Upon activation, the locked chat won't appear on the regular chat screen but will instead be discreetly stored in a hidden folder. To access these secured conversations, users must utilize their phone's screen lock or, on the web version, a secure passcode. This additional layer of security ensures exclusive access to private discussions.



Anticipated developments for the web version include the incorporation of a passkey system, mirroring the security measure already in place on the mobile app. While still under development, the Chat Lock feature is expected to accompany a fresh design update for the web application. Once implemented, this feature will prove invaluable for users prioritizing privacy and seeking an extra level of protection for their conversations.



For those familiar with the chat lock feature on WhatsApp's mobile app, the forthcoming availability of the same privacy-enhancing tool on the web is promising. This functionality is particularly useful for individuals aiming to engage in confidential discussions without the risk of unauthorized access.