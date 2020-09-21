WhatsApp to enable multi-device support for beta users soon

For quite some time, WhatsApp has been working on multi-device support. This feature enables using one WhatsApp account on multiple devices. We'll soon experience this feature as WhatsApp is in the final stage of testing multi-device support.

We've already got a glimpse of parts of WhatsApp's multi-device support through screenshots shared by WABetaInfo. It is now claimed that WhatsApp is planning to enable this feature for its public beta testers. So users on WhatsApp's public beta programme can test it at the earliest. There's no approval when WhatsApp will roll out this feature for all users, but with public beta availability, it shouldn't be far.

WABetaInfo also shared some details about this feature. This feature enables users to use the one WhatsApp account on four different devices at the same time. It doesn't need your primary instrument to have an active internet connection like it has with WhatsApp Web. Even if your primary phone is off, you can still be able to use your WhatsApp account on the web or other devices.

For this multi-device support feature, WhatsApp is also planning to roll out a new UI for its desktop version. This feature on the App can be found under 'Linked Devices'. You can link your WhatsApp account to a new device here, and you'll also see the list of connected devices. It's similar to the interface of WhatsApp WebDesktop interface on the App.

For trying out this feature, there's also a 'Multi-device Beta' option that you can toggle on/off. On multi-device support, not all features will be available. WABetaInfo notes that features like syncing chat history, starring/delivering messages, muting chats are available though.

Currently, WhatsApp is testing this feature on its Android app. There's no presence of it on iOS yet, but it may be available soon.