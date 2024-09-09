WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Allow Messaging Across Multiple Apps Soon

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a groundbreaking feature allowing its users to send messages to people using different messaging apps. This new development comes in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a European regulation aimed at increasing competition and reducing monopolistic practices among large tech companies. The DMA mandates that major platforms, like WhatsApp, integrate with other services to ensure more open and flexible communication options for users.



Introducing "Third-Party Chats"



The upcoming feature, known as third-party chats, will enable WhatsApp users to message people using compatible third-party apps. This marks a significant shift from WhatsApp's current system, where users can only communicate with others who are also on the app. While this update is primarily targeted at European users to comply with the DMA, it can potentially expand to other regions.



This new feature is designed to provide users with more flexibility in how they communicate. Instead of being confined to WhatsApp, users can reach out to people on other messaging platforms. For instance, if a third-party app makes its service compatible with WhatsApp, users will be notified and can decide whether they want to activate the feature.



User-Friendly Integration

To make the transition smooth, WhatsApp is committed to keeping the feature easy to use. When a new third-party app becomes available, users will receive a notification guiding them through the setup process. This onboarding will include simple steps to enable messaging with the new app, allowing users to manage how these chats appear in their inboxes.

WhatsApp also offers customization options for message organization. Some users prefer to keep their third-party chats separate from regular WhatsApp conversations, while others want to see all their messages in one place. WhatsApp will allow users to create a separate folder for third-party chats or merge all conversations into a single inbox to accommodate these preferences. Users will have the flexibility to adjust these settings at any time.



Enhanced Messaging Features

Though the DMA only requires basic messaging support between apps, WhatsApp goes above and beyond. The platform will introduce several rich messaging features, including message reactions, direct replies, typing indicators, and read receipts. This ensures that users enjoy a seamless and engaging experience, regardless of the messaging app they're using.

Looking ahead, WhatsApp has ambitious plans to expand this feature even further. By 2025, the platform aims to support group chats across different apps, and by 2027, voice and video calling between WhatsApp and third-party services are expected to become available.



Ensuring Security and Compatibility



While WhatsApp is keen on offering this expanded messaging functionality, the timeline for a full rollout depends on when third-party apps develop the necessary technology to integrate with WhatsApp. Once these apps are ready, users can communicate effortlessly across multiple platforms, bringing a new level of connectivity and convenience to digital communication.