Whirlpool reimagines fabric care with Xpert Care Washing Machines featuring Ozone Air Refresh Technology

Whirlpool of India Limited, a pioneer in home appliances, is reimagining fabric care with the Whirlpool Xpert Care range featuring cutting-edge Ozone Air Refresh Technology. Designed for consumers who value clothes longevity as much as cleanliness, the range focuses on superior fabric care that delivers zero shrinkage and zero colour fading, while continuing to deliver powerful wash performance for everyday laundry needs.

Delicate garments, occasion wear, and even everyday outfits often require just a refresh rather than a full wash. However, consumers frequently over-wash clothes that have been worn briefly but are not visibly dirty, leading to fabric damage, colour fading, and a reduced garment lifespan, as no effective solution exists today. Addressing this challenge, Whirlpool’s Xpert Care range leverages Ozone Air Refresh Technology to offer a gentle, fabric-first alternative to conventional washing for cherished clothes





Commenting on the launch, Nakul Tewari, Vice President – Marketing, Whirlpool of India Limited, said: “Understanding the everyday challenges of our consumers is at the heart of Whirlpool’s innovation. Frequent washing often leads to shrinkage and colour fading. With Whirlpool Xpert Care and its Ozone Air Refresh Technology, we are reinforcing our commitment to better fabric care, helping consumers refresh clothes without water or detergent while preserving fabric quality. This is expert care designed to match today’s lifestyles and needs of delicate garments.”

Ozone Air Refresh Technology: Gentle care without compromise

At the core of the Whirlpool Xpert Care range is Ozone Air Refresh Technology, which uses ozone gas instead of water and detergent to gently refresh garments. An in-built ozoniser converts atmospheric oxygen into ozone, which is released into the drum where it breaks down odour-causing molecules and eliminates bacteria. Ozone is then converted back into oxygen and released at the end of the cycle.

This innovation delivers comprehensive fabric care benefits, providing best-in-class care for cherished garments with zero shrinkageand zero colour fading, tested for up to 50 continuous ozone refresh cycles on dry-clean-only fabrics such as blazers, sarees, trousers, and sequined apparel. In addition, this technology removes up to 99.9% of bacteria, allergens, dust mites, and viruses, while effectively eliminating odours such as cigarette smoke and cooking smells. From post-party outfits and worn-once clothing to seasonal garments taken out of storage, the Ozone Air Refresh cycle helps keep clothes fresh, hygienic, and ready to wear, without repeated washing.

Superior cleaning and freshness for everyday laundry

Beyond Ozone-based care, the Whirlpool Xpert Care range delivers powerful wash performance, removing up to 100 tough dried stains, including red wine, tea, coffee, mustard, chocolate, mud, and shoe polish, without the need for manual pre-treatment. The Fresh Care+ function adds everyday convenience by keeping laundry fresh and wrinkle-free for up to six hours after the wash cycle ends. Through periodic drum tumbling and steam release, it prevents odour build-up and creasing, offering added flexibility for consumers who run wash cycles overnight or before stepping out.

Additional features of the Whirlpool Xpert Care range include:

● Steam Wash Technology for enhanced hygiene

● 6th Sense Technology that intelligently adapts drum movements based on fabric type and load

● Zero Pressure Fill Technology for consistent performance even under low water pressure

● Smart Wave Drum with specially designed lifters for gentle yet effective washing

● 1400 RPM spin speed and wide 330 mm access for easier loading and unloading

Manufactured at Whirlpool’s state-of-the-art facility in Pondicherry, the Xpert Care front-load washers combine global design with robust build quality tailored for Indian households. The range features advanced Inverter and Direct Drive technology for quieter operation and reduced vibration, backed by a 5-year comprehensive warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the motor, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind.

The new Whirlpool Xpert Care Front Load Washing Machine range av is available across leading retail stores and online platforms, with prices starting from INR 24,500.