Wordle Answer Today (#1500) – Hints & Solution for July 28, 2025
Stuck on today’s Wordle puzzle for July 28, 2025? Get easy hints, clues, and the correct answer for Wordle #1500. Find out what the word means too!
Stuck in today's Wordle? Fret not— we’ve got your back with easy hints and the final answer.
What Is Wordle?
Wordle is a fun word puzzle by The New York Times. Each day, you have 6 chances to guess a 5-letter word.
Green = right letter, right spot
Yellow = right letter, wrong spot
Gray = letter not in the word
Tips to Play Wordle
Start with strong words like AISLE, SALTY, or DINER
Use the color clues to narrow down options
Try different vowels early if you're stuck
Don’t ignore double letters — they show up often
Use WordleBot on NYT to review and improve your guesses
Hints for Wordle #1500 (July 28, 2025)
Has 1 vowel
Contains double letters
Starts with the letter S
Rhymes with navvy
Today's Wordle Answer
The answer for Wordle #1500 is:
SAVVY
Meaning of “Savvy”
“Savvy” means having a good understanding or practical knowledge of something. Example: She's very savvy when it comes to business.