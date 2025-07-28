Wordle Answer Today (#1500) – Hints & Solution for July 28, 2025

Stuck in today's Wordle? Fret not— we’ve got your back with easy hints and the final answer.

What Is Wordle?

Wordle is a fun word puzzle by The New York Times. Each day, you have 6 chances to guess a 5-letter word.

Green = right letter, right spot

Yellow = right letter, wrong spot

Gray = letter not in the word

Tips to Play Wordle

Start with strong words like AISLE, SALTY, or DINER

Use the color clues to narrow down options

Try different vowels early if you're stuck

Don’t ignore double letters — they show up often

Use WordleBot on NYT to review and improve your guesses

Hints for Wordle #1500 (July 28, 2025)

Has 1 vowel

Contains double letters

Starts with the letter S

Rhymes with navvy

Today's Wordle Answer

The answer for Wordle #1500 is:

SAVVY

Meaning of “Savvy”

“Savvy” means having a good understanding or practical knowledge of something. Example: She's very savvy when it comes to business.