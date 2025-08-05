Wordle Answer Today – August 5, 2025 | Puzzle 1508 Hints and Solution

Want to know today’s Wordle answer? If you are finding it hard to solve or just want to check if you were right, here are some helpful hints and the full answer. You can also see the last few answers to help you practice.

Today’s Wordle word has no letters that repeat. It has only one vowel. The word starts with the letter S. It is the name of a bird, and many people think of it when they talk about new babies.

The answer to today’s Wordle is STORK. It is a fun and simple word, and many players got it right. If you didn’t, don’t worry — tomorrow brings a new chance.