Wordle February 27 Answer: Hints and Solution for Puzzle #1349

If you're finding today's Wordle answer challenging, we’re here to help.

Before we get into the hints and solution for the Thursday, February 27 puzzle, let’s quickly recap how Wordle works.

How Wordle Works:

Wordle is a word puzzle that gives you six attempts to guess a five-letter word. Created by software engineer Josh Wardle and released in 2021, Wordle was acquired by The New York Times in 2022 after becoming incredibly popular.

Players start by choosing any word as a "starter" word. After each guess, the blocks change colors to give clues: green means the letter is in the correct spot, yellow means the letter is in the word but not in the right place, and gray means the letter isn’t in the word at all.

According to Tracy Bennett, Wordle editor at The New York Times, “any word is a good choice.” After analyzing 515 million games in 2023, the Wordlebot suggested using the word “trace” as a strong starting word.

While you can play Wordle for free, you’ll need a New York Times Games subscription or a full New York Times subscription to track your statistics and access deeper analysis.

Now, let’s move on to today’s Wordle hints and solution. The answer to puzzle #1349 can be found at the bottom.

Hints for Today’s Wordle Answer:

This word is both a verb and a noun.

It refers to a type of housing.

The word has two vowels.

It does not have any repeating letters.

The vowels in the word are E and O.

The word starts with the letter L.

It means "to serve as a temporary dwelling for."

Today's Wordle Answer:

The solution to today’s Wordle puzzle is "Lodge."