Wordle September 10, 2025 – Puzzle #1544 Answer & Hints (POUTY)

Wordle is a game where you guess a 5-letter word every day. You get six tries. Letters turn green if correct, yellow if in the word but wrong place, and grey if not in the word.

Today’s word starts with P. It has two vowels. There are no repeating letters. Hint: Someone who always pouts.

The answer is POUTY. It means a person looks unhappy or pouts.

Starting with good words helps. Try words like ARISE, TEACH, CRANE. Watch the colors carefully. Use the clues to guess the right word.

Wordle is fun. It helps you think and learn new words.