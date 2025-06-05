World Environment Day: Role of Project Management in Environmental Stewardship

January 2025 was the warmest year since record-keeping began, highlighting that climate change is not only palpable but also accelerating. Combating climate change requires global action, including adopting sustainable practices and transitioning to green technologies. Project managers, the beating heart of projects big and small, are crucial to this ongoing transition. They help maximise project success to elevate the world.

Mr. Amit Goyal , Managing Director for South Asia at PMI , shared his insights on the pivotal role of project managers in advancing sustainability and combating climate change. With his extensive experience in fostering impactful collaborations across industries, he highlighted how project professionals can drive green initiatives, ensuring environmental stewardship while shaping large-scale infrastructure projects that align with global sustainability goals.

The Heart of Every Project

Project managers are at the core of every project. They coordinate the efforts of dozens, and often thousands of professionals and workers. They manage project timelines, procurement, budgeting, and more. Their position gives them the unique responsibility and opportunity to ensure projects are completed in the most sustainable manner and with minimum impact on the environment.

Projects Begin with Project Managers

A project manager skilled in environmental stewardship takes ownership of a project before anyone else. For instance, most projects, particularly those involving infrastructure, begin with an environmental assessment. A project manager makes this assessment by identifying potential environmental risks and impacts the project may have. Project managers use different sources and methods for this analysis, including Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA), Environmental Management Plans (EMPs), Environmental Risk Registers, Environmental Checklists, and Environmental Audits.

Compliance, Regulations, and Stakeholders

Following an environmental assessment, the manager handles compliance and regulations. Managers ensure the project complies with environmental laws, regulations, and standards. In addition, they obtain the necessary permits and certificates. Subsequently, they develop an environmental management plan (EMP) outlining specific measures to mitigate a project's environmental impact.

They also engage with key stakeholders, including local communities, government agencies, and environmental groups. By engaging and working with stakeholders, they address concerns and incorporate feedback to ensure the project meets everyone’s expectations.

Since project managers oversee so many professionals and workers, they’re also responsible for imparting training to others working alongside them. A project manager's expertise proves invaluable, helping mitigate a project's environmental impact as much as possible. And since project managers are the nucleus of every project, they constantly receive information, including real-time data flows, concerning an initiative's environmental impact. They monitor this data, verifying everything remains within environmental targets, which is vital for continuous improvement and accountability.

In India, project managers have assessed the environmental impact of major projects, including the Bangalore Metro Rail Project and the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project. They’ve also undertaken an EIA of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project by evaluating the effect of construction and traffic congestion on the city’s air quality. The Kochi Metro underwent a similar assessment.

Demand for Project Managers Skilled in Environmental Stewardship

As the fight against climate change continues alongside ambitious infrastructure projects, the demand for project managers skilled in environmental stewardship will continue to grow.

The Indian government has vast infrastructure projects underway and in the pipeline. For instance, the Bharatmala Pariyojana envisions completing 26,000 kilometres of economic corridors and will transform logistics in India. Project managers with expertise in environmental stewardship will continue to play a vital role in this project for years. Project management professionals will also be needed to reduce the environmental impact of the ambitious bullet train project connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Other massive projects, including the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, will also need project managers skilled in environmental stewardship.

Furthermore, as the AI race heats up worldwide, demand for project managers skilled in sustainability will continue accelerating.

Realising the Potential of AI

Project managers will achieve the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), and help reach the goal of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Globally, there’s a headlong race to build data centres to reach AGI before rival powers.

The enormous computational demands of AI mean leading nations are building vast data centres, each requiring enormous energy. According to experts, the US alone needs 90 Gigawatts (GW) of additional power for data centres. To put this number into perspective, 1 GW is roughly equivalent to an entire city's energy needs. India has ambitious plans to build a 10 GW data centre. These massive facilities must be built and powered sustainably, necessitating the need for environmentally astute project managers.

Certified Project Management Professionals

In an era where economic growth and sustainability are inseparable, certified project management professionals with expertise in environmental stewardship will remain essential. They’ll bridge the divide between robust growth and safeguarding nature. For Indian youth and professionals, the ongoing construction of infrastructure projects, data centres and supporting structures, coupled with the transition to sustainable technologies, presents an enormous opportunity. By acquiring a project management certification that trains them to balance growth while safeguarding nature, India’s youth and professionals can put their careers on a higher growth trajectory. Moreover, in a rapidly growing economy like India, demand for such experts will remain upbeat for decades in multiple arenas, making project management a long, rich, and financially rewarding career.

Conclusion: Shaping a Sustainable Future Through Project Management

Project management has evolved beyond traditional metrics of time, cost, and scope to embrace environmental stewardship as a core responsibility. As climate challenges intensify, project managers stand at the forefront of implementing sustainable solutions across sectors. By acquiring project management certification that trains them to balance growth while safeguarding nature, professionals can position themselves for career advancement while contributing meaningfully to environmental preservation. In rapidly growing economies like India, demand for such experts will remain strong for decades across multiple sectors, making project management with an environmental focus a long, rich, and financially rewarding career path. The future of our planet increasingly depends on project managers who can deliver results while protecting our shared environmental heritage.