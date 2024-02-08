X Tops App Store Amidst Viral Drake Nude Leak

X surged to the top spot on Apple's App Store amidst a new celebrity image scandal involving rapper Drake. Speculation over a leaked video purportedly depicting Drake partially nude and engaged in a sexual act sparked widespread discussion, with the hashtag "drakevideo" trending in the US.



This incident follows closely on the heels of another controversy just weeks prior, when X grappled with the dissemination of AI-generated explicit images falsely attributed to Taylor Swift. Despite these challenges, X owner Elon Musk celebrated the app's success, highlighting its position atop the App Store rankings.



In response to the controversy, X spokesperson Joe Benarroch reiterated the company's commitment to maintaining a safe environment, affirming a "zero-tolerance policy" for the sharing of nonconsensual nude images. Benarroch disclosed that X has taken action on thousands of offending posts and continues actively monitoring the situation to remove new violations.



However, despite these assertions, The Verge discovered multiple posts featuring the alleged Drake video, some with millions of views, even after the company's statement. Notably, a publicist for Drake declined to comment on the matter.



The controversy underscores ongoing concerns about content moderation on X, particularly in light of Elon Musk's previous decisions to reduce teams responsible for content moderation and safety features shortly after assuming control of the company in 2022. As X grapples with these challenges, its ability to uphold its commitment to user safety remains under scrutiny amidst evolving social media dynamics.