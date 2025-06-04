YouTube Ends App Support for iPhones and iPads Running iOS 15 and Earlier

In a quiet but impactful move, YouTube has ended app support for several older iPhone and iPad models with its latest update. As of version 20.22.1, the YouTube app now requires iOS 16 or later, making it inaccessible for Apple devices that are limited to iOS 15.

This change affects a wide range of users still holding onto devices such as the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the original iPhone SE. Even the 7th-generation iPod touch, which is also capped at iOS 15, has been left behind. On the iPad front, devices like the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4, which do not support iPadOS 16, will no longer be able to run the latest version of the YouTube app.

While the app will no longer function on these devices, YouTube can still be accessed through mobile browsers at m.youtube.com . However, this alternative lacks many key features, such as offline playback, smoother navigation, and advanced streaming tools that users enjoy within the app.

This move follows a broader trend among developers who are increasingly optimizing apps for newer hardware and operating systems. Coincidentally, Apple recently marked the iPhone 6 as "obsolete," meaning it will no longer receive official repairs or support.

Adding to the shift, WhatsApp has also begun limiting its app support. Starting today, only iPhones running iOS 15.1 or newer and Android phones with Android 5.0 or higher will be supported. This update excludes several older models, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S3, and Sony Xperia Z.

According to Meta, the decision to drop support is tied to outdated hardware and insufficient security features on older phones. The company emphasised that it regularly evaluates device usage and phases out those with minimal user activity and outdated systems.

For users still holding on to legacy devices, this latest wave of app updates might be the final nudge toward upgrading to ensure continued access to essential platforms like YouTube and WhatsApp.