YouTube Reshapes Workforce as Neal Mohan Leads AI-First Transformation

YouTube is entering a new era under CEO Neal Mohan, who has announced a sweeping reorganisation aimed at placing artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of the platform’s future. As part of this transition, the company is offering voluntary exit packages to select U.S.-based employees — a move marking YouTube’s first major product division restructuring in a decade.

In an internal note to staff, Mohan explained that the restructuring is designed to better align YouTube’s teams with its growing ambitions around AI. While the company clarified that no roles are being forcibly eliminated, the buyout option suggests YouTube is preparing to streamline its workforce and adapt to a future where AI plays a central role in content creation, recommendations, and user experiences.

“Looking to the future, the next frontier for YouTube is AI,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. This shift mirrors the broader AI push by parent company Google, where CEO Sundar Pichai has encouraged teams to boost productivity using AI-powered tools.

Under the new structure, YouTube’s product organisation will be split into three major verticals — Viewer Products, Creator & Community Products, and Subscription Products — all reporting directly to Mohan. The reorganisation aims to enhance focus, accelerate decision-making, and ensure deeper investments in each area of the platform’s ecosystem.

Johanna Voolich, YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, will lead the Viewer Products team, which oversees the main YouTube app, Search and Discovery, YouTube Kids, Learning, Living Room experiences, and Trust and Safety. Mohan emphasized that the team’s mission is to “accelerate growth in the Living Room and continue to build on YouTube’s foundation of responsibility.”

The Subscriptions team, led by Christian Oestlien, will manage YouTube Music and Premium, YouTube TV, Primetime Channels, Podcasts, and Commerce — services that have become major revenue drivers. YouTube now boasts over 125 million paying subscribers across its Premium and YouTube TV platforms.

Meanwhile, the Creator & Community Products group will focus on expanding creation tools, growing community engagement, and advancing YouTube’s generative AI features for creators. Although a permanent head has not been appointed yet, Voolich will oversee this division temporarily.

Reflecting on YouTube’s two-decade journey, Mohan noted that the platform has evolved from a simple video-sharing site into a global streaming powerhouse. “YouTube has paid over $100 billion to creators and partners and has held the top spot as the number-one streamer in the U.S. for over two years,” he wrote. “But as we look ahead, AI has the potential to transform every part of the platform. We need to ensure our teams are structured to make the most of this opportunity.”

The voluntary exit program will be available to eligible U.S. employees within Mohan’s direct-reporting teams, though specific details about severance packages remain undisclosed.

Across the tech industry, companies like Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft are similarly reshaping their workforce strategies to prioritize AI development. Amazon, for instance, recently confirmed 14,000 job cuts as part of its AI-driven restructuring.

While YouTube insists that no layoffs are part of its current plan, the message is unmistakable — the platform is preparing for an AI-first era. Mohan concluded his memo on a hopeful note, saying he has “never been more excited about the future of YouTube,” acknowledging that some long-time employees may decide to move on as this next chapter begins.

The restructuring officially takes effect on November 5.