Dating App Tinder To Launch In-App Video Chats…

Video calls and video chattings have increased rapidly in this lockdown period… As the pandemic Corona has made one person to stay far from each other with the quarantine restrictions, people are switching to video applications to stay close to each other in a virtual way.

Thus the dating specialist Tinder application is coming up with a new feature. According to the sources, Tinder will soon unveil its new feature 'In-App Video Chats'. Yes, now the users can happily interact to each other in the form of live trivia.

Well, this feature is still in testing format and a few users are enabled with this feature to check its productivity. The company also announces that, they are working hard to bring 'Swipe Night' like features on their application.

To make the users get used to the interactive experiences, Tinder application has already unveiled looping GIFs on their dating platform. Along with the In-App video chat option, Tinder is also working on a one-on-one video chat feature to make people connect with each other and have some privacy too.