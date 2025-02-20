iPhone 16e Launch: Apple Discontinues Sale of Three Popular iPhone Models in India

In a move that has surprised millions of Indian users, Apple has officially discontinued three popular iPhone models in India, following the launch of the new iPhone 16e. The company has removed these models from its official Apple Store, marking a shift in its product lineup.

The discontinued models include the iPhone SE 3, launched in 2022, which has now been replaced by the iPhone 16e. This new iPhone brings significant upgrades, such as the introduction of FaceID for the first time, the powerful A18 Bionic chip, and an in-house 5G model. While the iPhone SE 3 is no longer available in Apple's official store, it can still be found on e-commerce platforms or at retail locations until supplies last.

In addition to the iPhone SE 3, Apple has also removed the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, both launched in 2022, from its online store. These models are now unavailable for direct purchase from Apple but can still be found on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and various retail outlets as long as stocks remain.

The newly launched iPhone 16e is powered by iOS 18 and boasts a single 48MP rear camera along with a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device is available in storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with a starting price of Rs 59,900. It also promises enhanced battery life, making it a compelling choice for users looking for a powerful yet budget-friendly option.

In other exciting news, the iPhone 16e is set to be manufactured in India, marking a significant step in Apple's local production efforts. This model serves as an upgrade to the iPhone SE 2022, featuring improvements similar to those seen in the iPhone 16, launched in September last year. Apple plans to manufacture all models within the iPhone 16 series in India, further boosting its presence in the country.