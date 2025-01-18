Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Prices Leaked Ahead of January 22 Launch: What to Expect

Leaks exposing the prices of the next Galaxy S25 series have begun to surface ahead of Samsung's much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. According to the report, the Galaxy S24 series from last year will be significantly more expensive, which might pave the way for a high-end debut.

The most recent leak, which was posted by Tarun Vats on X (previously Twitter), suggests that the base variant of the Galaxy S25, which has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, could start at Rs 84,999. With 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the more expensive model might cost Rs 94,999. The entry-level Galaxy S24 model, which came with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, cost Rs 74,999.

After starting at Rs 99,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, the Galaxy S25+ is anticipated to start at Rs 1,04,999. One possible price for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is Rs 1,14,999.

The entry-level Galaxy S25 Ultra variant with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM may cost Rs 1,34,999. The S24 Ultra, on the other hand, made its debut last year at Rs 1,29,999. The most costly 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant might cost an astounding Rs 1,64,999, while a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model would cost Rs 1,44,999.

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is anticipated to power the Galaxy S25 series, is reportedly linked to the possible price rises. The higher production costs of the new chip may be the cause of the price increase. It has not yet been determined if the performance improvement outweighs the increased expense.

In India, Samsung has already begun accepting reservations for the Galaxy S25 series. Customers can protect their devices through Samsung Exclusive Stores, the company's official website, and real and virtual retail locations. Everyone will be watching the Galaxy S25 series as the debut draws near to determine whether the higher price is warranted by the enhanced features and performance.