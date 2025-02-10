Live
The Best Gaming Phones of 2025: Top Picks for Every Budget
Discover the best gaming smartphones of 2025, from top-tier performance to budget-friendly options, perfect for PUBG, COD, and high-performance gaming.
Gaming phones have evolved from niche devices to mainstream contenders, offering impressive performance, sleek designs, and powerful hardware to satisfy every type of gamer. Whether you're looking for a premium device with top-tier features or a budget-friendly option for casual gaming, we've rounded up the best models of 2025 for all types of players.
Quick List
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro - Best Overall
RedMagic 9S Pro - Best Value
Samsung Galaxy A50 - Best Budget
Black Shark 5 Pro - Best Controls
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate - Most Comfortable
Best Overall Gaming Phone: Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is our top pick for 2025. Packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display running at 165Hz, this device offers top-tier gaming performance. Its customizable rear matrix screen and touch-sensitive triggers add a unique touch to gameplay, making it a standout in both function and design. While it comes at a premium price, the Aero Active cooler and superb display make it a solid choice for serious gamers.
Specifications:
Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED (2448 x 1080)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Storage: Up to 1TB
Cameras: 32MP front, 50MP rear, 13MP ultra-wide
Water Resistance: IP54
Dimensions: 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm
Weight: 225g
Pros:
Cutting-edge performance
Eye-catching design
Great camera
Comfortable to hold
Touch triggers for gameplay
Cons:
Very expensive
Slightly awkward USB-C port positioning
Best Value Gaming Phone: RedMagic 9S Pro
The RedMagic 9S Pro offers a fantastic price-to-performance ratio. With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, this phone delivers impressive power and visual quality at a fraction of the price of its competitors. It includes touch pads with high responsiveness and long-lasting battery life, making it a great value option for Android gaming enthusiasts.
Specifications:
Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED (120Hz)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Storage: Up to 512GB
Cameras: 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 16MP front
Water Resistance: None
Dimensions: 164 x 76 x 9mm
Weight: 229g
Pros:
Excellent value for money
High-end performance
Smooth display
Cons:
Marginal upgrades over the previous model
Best Budget Gaming Phone: Samsung Galaxy A50
For a budget-friendly option, the Samsung Galaxy A50 delivers solid gaming performance without breaking the bank. While it may not be able to handle heavy games at max settings, it plays casual games like Call of Duty Mobile smoothly at mid-range settings. The Super AMOLED display ensures vibrant visuals, and its IP68 water resistance adds extra durability.
Specifications:
Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340)
Processor: Octa-core
Storage: 128GB
Cameras: 25MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth, 25MP front
Water Resistance: IP68
Dimensions: 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7mm
Weight: 166g
Pros:
Affordable price
Decent performance for casual gaming
Good camera for its price
Cons:
Higher settings can drain battery faster
Best Controls: Black Shark 5 Pro
The Black Shark 5 Pro stands out for its physical pop-up triggers that add a tactile feel to gaming, making it a top choice for gamers who enjoy a more interactive experience. With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 6.67-inch OLED display, it offers smooth visuals and exceptional gaming performance. Despite minor drawbacks like the lack of wireless charging, the Black Shark 5 Pro remains a powerhouse.
Specifications:
Display: 6.67-inch OLED (1080p)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Storage: 256GB / 512GB
Cameras: 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 16MP front
Water Resistance: None
Dimensions: 16.3 x 76.5 x 9.5mm
Weight: 220g
Pros:
Incredible gaming performance
Beautiful OLED screen
Physical pop-up triggers
Cons:
No wireless charging
No audio jack
Most Comfortable Gaming Phone: Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
If comfort is your top priority, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is the one to go for. Its ergonomic design makes it easy to hold for long gaming sessions, and the AMOLED display running at 165Hz ensures a crisp and fluid visual experience. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor powers through games effortlessly, while the Armoury Crate software enhances your gaming experience.
Specifications:
Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED (2448 x 1080, 165Hz)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Storage: 512GB
Cameras: 32MP front, 50MP main rear, 13MP ultra-wide, 8MP macro
Water Resistance: IP54
Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3mm
Weight: 239g
Pros:
Comfortable design
Excellent display
Touch-sensitive triggers
Powerful performance
Cons:
Off-center USB-C port
High price
Conclusion: Whether you're a casual gamer or a serious enthusiast, there are plenty of gaming phones in 2025 that will elevate your experience. From premium options like the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro to value-packed devices like the RedMagic 9S Pro, there's something for every budget and every gamer’s needs.