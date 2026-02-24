Upgrade Your Kitchen: Top Refrigerator Launches to check out in 2026

Refrigerators set to launch in 2026 will redefine food storage. Upgrade your fridge affordably with the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale and Easy EMI loan options.

Summer is here, and your fridge is working overtime to keep your food fresh, drinks cold, and leftovers safe. If your current fridge struggles with uneven cooling, limited space, or rising electricity bills, 2026 brings new models with smarter storage, energy-efficient compressors, and cool tech features that make life easier. Keep an eye out for Samsung’s Bespoke AI fridges with internal cameras and smart reminders, LG’s InstaView ThinQ models that suggest recipes and manage ingredients, and Haier’s Frost Free series with 360° cooling and solar compatibility.

This summer, you can explore recently launched refrigerators at your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner stores. During the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, you can visit a partner store and opt for an Easy EMI Loan, which gives you access to financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh. You can also enjoy exclusive deals, such as discounts, flexible repayment options, and zero down payment offers on select models, making it easier to upgrade without paying the full cost upfront.

Why a reliable refrigerator matters in summer

During hot months, refrigerators have to work harder due to higher room temperatures and frequent door openings. A good fridge:

Keeps milk, leftovers, and cooked food safe

Maintains even cooling even with voltage fluctuations

Reduces food spoilage and keeps your kitchen running smoothly

Newer models with inverter compressors, better insulation, and smarter cooling systems are designed to handle summer heat efficiently, making this the perfect time to upgrade.

Latest fridge models to watch out for in 2026

In 2026, the Indian refrigerator market is dominated by AI-driven energy efficiency and convertible storage. With electricity costs rising, brands have shifted from just smart screens to AI compressors that learn your lifestyle to save power. Here are the latest models and series to watch out for in India this year:

1. Samsung Bespoke AI Series (2026 Edition)

Samsung has integrated its Gemini-powered AI into the Indian Bespoke lineup, specifically tailored for local needs like curd making and large vegetable storage.

Top model: Samsung Bespoke AI Double Door (330L/350L).

Key Tech: Features AI Energy Mode which uses Wi-Fi to optimise compressor speed based on how often you open the door, saving up to 15-30% on bills.

Price: Starts from Rs. 44,000 approx.

Watch for: The 9-inch AI Home Display on premium models, which acts as a kitchen hub for notes and recipe suggestions.

2. LG InstaView with AI ThinQ

LG remains a favourite for durability and premium aesthetics in India.

Top model: LG 343L 3-Star Frost-Free Convertible.

Key Tech: The Inverter Linear Compressor is now paired with AI Habit Learning. It pre-cools the fridge before peak usage times (like dinner prep) to maintain a steady temperature.

Price: Mid-range models start around Rs. 35,000, while premium Side-by-Side models go up to Rs. 1.75 Lakh.

Watch for: Door Cooling+, which uses dedicated vents to chill the door bottles faster—essential for Indian summers.

3. Haier Vogue and Lumiere Series

Haier has gained massive traction in India by focusing on Bottom Mounted (BM) designs, which reduce the need to bend down.

Top model: Haier 520L Lumiere 4-Door / Vogue Series.

Key Tech: Magic Convertible Zone and Smart Sense AI. This allows a specific section of the fridge to vary between -18°C and +5°C.

Price: Vogue series starts around Rs. 1.8 lakh; more basic double doors are around Rs. 25,000.

Watch for: The Mirror Glass finishes and the 1-hour icing technology.

4. Bosch MaxFlex & Series 6

For those looking for German engineering with Made for India features.

Top model: Bosch MaxFlex 332L (CMC33K05NI).

Key Tech: India’s first flexible 3-door. The middle compartment can be independently controlled to store anything from frozen meat to fresh fruits or even cosmetics/medicines.

Price: Rs. 40,500 approx.

Watch for: The Vario Inverter Compressor, which is one of the quietest in the market.

Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale offers on refrigerators

A new refrigerator is often considered an expensive purchase. However, during the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, customers can benefit from:

Zero down payment offers on select models

Discounts of up to 60%

Flexible tenures (3-60 months)

Easy EMIs starting from just Rs. 833/month*

* Disclaimer: Offers and EMIs may vary by location and partner store. For the latest prices and offers, browse Bajaj Mall or visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Why buy a refrigerator with Bajaj Finserv this summer

Buying a refrigerator becomes easier when you can plan the cost over time, instead of making a large one-time payment. Bajaj Finserv offers a simple way to do that while shopping from partner stores across India.

Browse and compare online: Use Bajaj Mall to compare capacity, type, and key features such as inverter compressor, frost-free cooling, and storage layout.

Visit a nearby partner store: Check the shortlisted models in person at any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities, and ask the in-store representative for help or expert guidance.

Choose Easy EMI Loan: The Easy EMI Loan provides financing up to Rs. 5 lakh. Enjoy flexible repayment terms (3–60-month tenure) and a zero down payment offer on select models.

Quick eligibility checks: Verify the pre-approved loan limit online by entering the mobile number and one-time password.

Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Customers with the EMI Network Card can split the bill into EMIs instantly through a paperless checkout process.

With new models arriving through 2026 and Summer Sale benefits available, it is the ideal time for an upgrade. Choose a refrigerator that matches your family size, fits your kitchen space, and keeps running costs under control, and purchase the model on Easy EMIs.