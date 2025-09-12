Apple Unveils Liquid Glass Design for iOS 26, macOS Tahoe & More

Live
Apple has just given its software a fresh new look.
The star of this update is something they call Liquid Glass.
It looks like real glass, but it’s way smarter.
Liquid Glass changes depending on what’s happening on your screen.
It shifts colors, moves between light and dark, and even reacts to your touch.
The effect feels alive — like your device is breathing with you.
This design isn’t just for one product.
It’s rolling out across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.
You’ll see it with the upcoming software updates: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26.
Apple has touched every part of the software.
Tiny buttons, switches, menus — all of them have been reimagined.
Even your favorite apps like Camera, Photos, Safari, and Apple Music are getting the Liquid Glass makeover.
The result? Everything feels cleaner, more immersive, and just more fun to use.
Apple says this is its biggest design update ever.
And honestly, the way Liquid Glass moves and adapts makes even the smallest tap feel magical.