Here are five worth-considering latest smartphones options that do the job really well.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus’ Nord CE 4 offers great performance and value at the top end of the sub-Rs 25,000 member. It has a various 6.70- inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth illustrations and caloric responsiveness. As for its internals, the Nord CE 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset along with over to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of expandable storage.

Poco X7

The Poco X7 is one to check out, if you’re after phone comparison performance but with a many high- end features sprinkled in. It’s a great device to use for watching video content and playing games, thanks to its 6.67- inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

Nothing Phone 3a

Easy recommendation if you like good design and clean software. It runs the handsome Nothing OS, which will be getting a customizable lock screen and less bloatware soon. Nothing Phone 3a has a flexible AMOLED display with over to 3000 nits of peak brightness and a triple rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 14 Pro

Xiaomi is one of the most aggressive budget phones in the Rs 20,000- to- Rs 25,000 price range, and its Redmi Note 14 Pro is another great visuas. The rearmost model comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, and it’s accompanied by over to 8 GB of RAM. It runs on the company’s new HyperOS that is based on Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy M56

Last but not least is the Samsung Galaxy M56, which I like for the longer support and premium build make it offers. It has a Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a glass back finish, which together give it a more flagship- suchlike vibe.