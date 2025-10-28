  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Gadgets

Best Phones Under ₹25,000 You Can Buy in India Right Now

Best Phones Under ₹25,000 You Can Buy in India Right Now
x
Highlights

India’s mid-range smartphones India segment has come a long way in the past few years. The days of shoppers can get best phones under 25000 point are long gone, with customers now open to spending slightly more on phones with better design, performance, and cameras.

Here are five worth-considering latest smartphones options that do the job really well.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus’ Nord CE 4 offers great performance and value at the top end of the sub-Rs 25,000 member. It has a various 6.70- inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth illustrations and caloric responsiveness. As for its internals, the Nord CE 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset along with over to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of expandable storage.

Poco X7

The Poco X7 is one to check out, if you’re after phone comparison performance but with a many high- end features sprinkled in. It’s a great device to use for watching video content and playing games, thanks to its 6.67- inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

Nothing Phone 3a

Easy recommendation if you like good design and clean software. It runs the handsome Nothing OS, which will be getting a customizable lock screen and less bloatware soon. Nothing Phone 3a has a flexible AMOLED display with over to 3000 nits of peak brightness and a triple rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 14 Pro

Xiaomi is one of the most aggressive budget phones in the Rs 20,000- to- Rs 25,000 price range, and its Redmi Note 14 Pro is another great visuas. The rearmost model comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, and it’s accompanied by over to 8 GB of RAM. It runs on the company’s new HyperOS that is based on Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy M56

Last but not least is the Samsung Galaxy M56, which I like for the longer support and premium build make it offers. It has a Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a glass back finish, which together give it a more flagship- suchlike vibe.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick