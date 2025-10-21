iPad Pro M5 Review: Apple’s Tablet Feels Almost Like a Mac

The new iPad Pro M5 is Apple’s most powerful tablet yet. It looks the same as last year’s model but works much faster thanks to the new M5 chip and iPadOS 26. This update makes the iPad feel more like a laptop than ever before.

In this iPad Pro M5 review, the tablet handled office apps, multitasking, and creative work very smoothly. The new system lets you open and move multiple windows easily, just like on a Mac. Still, it’s not a full computer yet — some pro tools found on Macs aren’t available on iPads.

The Apple iPad Pro M5 features include a bright and colorful Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, faster Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and support for the Pencil Pro. It also charges faster, though Apple doesn’t include the fast charger in the box.

In tests, the M5 chip performed about 10% faster than the M4 model and much quicker than the M3 iPad Air. These latest iPad Pro specs make it great for graphics, design, and multitasking.

However, this tablet is expensive. Most people can get a similar experience from cheaper iPads. The Apple iPad performance review shows that while the M5 iPad Pro is powerful and premium, it’s best for those who truly need top performance.

When comparing iPad Pro vs Mac 2025, the new iPad is very close to replacing a laptop — but not completely there yet. It’s the closest Apple has ever come to blending a Mac and an iPad into one device.