Live
- Sensible, intellectually sharp leader: BJP, JD(U) back Shashi Tharoor as he recalls Emergency
- Renaming Carnac bridge as 'Sindoor Bridge' erases traces of black history: Maha CM
- Pahalgam terror attack a matter of past, tourism in J&K bouncing back: Omar Abdullah
- Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Reportedly Mediates In Maran Brothers' Business Feud Over Sun TV
- Kerala Police Investigate Death Of Class 10 Student Found In School Hostel
- Odisha: BJP leader Gopinath Sahu joins ITI Ltd Board as independent director
- Karan Tacker gets emotional as he holds his newborn nephew in his arms
- Sitaare Zameen Par Day 20 Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan Film Slows Down, ₹153.25 Cr Total
- 8th NATS Telugu Sambaralu concludes on a high note in Florida
- Azmet Jah Pledges to Patronize Students, Announces Merit Scholarships at Mukarram Jah School
iPhone 17 Air: Slimmest iPhone with Pro-Level Power & Stunning Colours
Highlights
Discover the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, launching in September 2025 in the UK.
iPhone maker Apple is all set to unveil its iPhone 17 series this September 2025. Apple will also launch the new iPhone 17 Air.
What’s New with the iPhone 17 Air?
- Powerful Performance: iPhone 17 Air will feature the A19 Pro processor instead of a standard chip, similar to the Pro models but with a slightly trimmed GPU.
- More RAM: It comes with 12GB of RAM, which makes multitasking smoother and offers better performance.
- Four Colour Choices: The phone will be available in multiple colours such as black, silver, light gold, and light blue.
- Screen & Camera: boast a large 6.6-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera for sharp photos.
- Battery: It features a 2,800mAh battery.
- Expected: The price is likely to be between £1,100 and £1,300 in the UK.
Next Story