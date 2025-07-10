  • Menu
iPhone 17 Air: Slimmest iPhone with Pro-Level Power & Stunning Colours

Highlights

Discover the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, launching in September 2025 in the UK.

iPhone maker Apple is all set to unveil its iPhone 17 series this September 2025. Apple will also launch the new iPhone 17 Air.

What’s New with the iPhone 17 Air?

  • Powerful Performance: iPhone 17 Air will feature the A19 Pro processor instead of a standard chip, similar to the Pro models but with a slightly trimmed GPU.
  • More RAM: It comes with 12GB of RAM, which makes multitasking smoother and offers better performance.
  • Four Colour Choices: The phone will be available in multiple colours such as black, silver, light gold, and light blue.
  • Screen & Camera: boast a large 6.6-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera for sharp photos.
  • Battery: It features a 2,800mAh battery.
  • Expected: The price is likely to be between £1,100 and £1,300 in the UK.
