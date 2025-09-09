Live
iPhone 17 Display Sizes (Expected): How They Compare to iPhone 16
The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature bigger screens, with the regular iPhone 17 at 6.3 inches and the Pro Max rumored at 6.9 inches. See all expected iPhone 17 display sizes here.
Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to bring bigger and better screens. Here are the rumored display sizes for each model:
iPhone 17
- 6.3 inches (was 6.1 on iPhone 16)
- Expected to add 120Hz ProMotion and always-on display.
iPhone 17 Air
- 6.6 inches
- Ultra-thin design but still tipped to have ProMotion.
iPhone 17 Pro
- 6.3 inches
- Leaks suggest a brighter screen for outdoor use.
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- 6.9 inches (rumored to be the largest iPhone screen yet)
- Expected to have higher brightness, built for video and camera upgrades.
Why Bigger Screens? (Expected Reasons)
- More room for movies, games, and multitasking.
- Better battery efficiency with larger panels.
- Base and Pro models may now share the same 6.3-inch size.
