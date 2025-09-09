iPhone 17 Display Sizes (Expected): How They Compare to iPhone 16

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to bring bigger and better screens. Here are the rumored display sizes for each model:

iPhone 17

6.3 inches (was 6.1 on iPhone 16)

Expected to add 120Hz ProMotion and always-on display.

iPhone 17 Air

6.6 inches

Ultra-thin design but still tipped to have ProMotion.

iPhone 17 Pro

6.3 inches

Leaks suggest a brighter screen for outdoor use.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

6.9 inches (rumored to be the largest iPhone screen yet)

Expected to have higher brightness, built for video and camera upgrades.

Why Bigger Screens? (Expected Reasons)