Jayesh Ranjan assigned MA&UD role in IAS reshuffle; new GHMC Zonal Commissioners named

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary & CEO, Industry & Investment Cell in CMO and Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED), was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to Metropolitan Area & Urban Development (HMDA limits) duly relieving Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao from FAC of the said post.

Jayesh Ranjan will also continue to hold the FAC of the posts of Special Chief Secretary to Government, YAT&C and Sports and also Director, Archaeology.

The FAC of the post of Special Chief Secretary & CEO, Industry & Investment Cell in CMO and SPEED shall remain with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao was posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Serilingampally. Apurv Chauhan, IAS (2020) was posted as Zonal Commissioner GHMC, Kukatpally.

Sandeep Kumar Jha, Special Secretary to Government TR&B Department is transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner GHMC, Qutbullapur.

S Srinivas Reddy was posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC Charminar. G Mukunda Reddy, Additional Collector( Revenue ), Hyderabad was transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Golconda.

Priyanka Ala, Secretary to TGPSC, was transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC. Khairatabad.

Anuraag Jayanti was posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Rajendranagar.

N Ravi Kiran, was posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Secunderabad.

K Chandrakala, RDO, Chevella, was transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Shamshabad. Hemanta Keshav Patil, was posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, LB Nagar.

Sanchit Gangwar, IAS (2021), Additional Collector (Local Bodies),Narayanpet, was transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Malkajgiri . Radhika Gupta, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Medchal Malkajgiri, was transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Uppal. Radhika Gupta was also placed in FAC of the post of Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Medchal Malkajgiri, until further orders.

M Haritha,Collector & District Magistrate, Rajanna Sircilla was transferred and posted as Secretary, Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

Garima Agrawal, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Raianna Sircilla shall continue to hold FAC of the post of Collector & District Magistrate, Rajanna Sircilla, until further orders.

Bhavesh Mishra, Deputy Secretary to Government, ITE&C Department, was placed in FAC of the post of Additional CEO, Industry & Investment

Cell & SPEED vice EV Narsimha Reddy was transferred. On transfer, EV Narsimha Reddy was posted as MD, Musi Rive Development Corporation Ltd. (MRDCL).

Narayan Amit Malempati, Sub-Collector, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district, was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Narayanpet vice Sanchit Gangwar transferred.

A Nirmala Kanthi Wesley, Secretary & CEO, TG Huma Rights Commission, is placed in FAC of the post of Director, Employment & Training, duly relieving Dana Kishore from FAC of the said post.

B Shafiullah, Secretary to Government, Minorities Welfare Department, is placed in FAC of the posts of VC & MD, TG Minorities Finance Corporation and MD, Telangana Christian Minorities Finance Corporation duly relieving A Nirmala Kanthi Wesley from FAC of the said posts.

G. Jitender Reddy, who is waiting for posting is posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Hyderabad vice P Kadhiravan transferred. On transfer, P Kadhiravan is posted as Additional Collector ( Revenue), Hyderabad vice G Mukunda Reddy, transferred.

D Hanmanthu Naik, General Manager, SC Coop Development Corporation Limited, is placed in FAC of the post of VC & MD, TG Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation Limited.

G Veera Reddy, Additional Collector (Revenue), Yadadrl-Bhongir, is transferred and posted as Executive Director, TGIIC (LA). G Lingya Naik, Additional Collector (Revenue), Vikarabad, was transferred and posted as Secretary, State Election Commission, duly relieving lvlanda Makarandu from FAC of the said post.