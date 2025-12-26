Training prog held for TET aspirants

Kagaznagar: Under the aegis of the PRTU-TS Teachers’ Union, a one-day training programme was organised on Thursday for teachers appearing for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at Vasundhara Degree College in the town.

The programme focused on key strategies for qualifying the TET, important aspects of teaching methodologies, and crucial topics in Social Studies, Mathematics, Biological Sciences, and Psychology. The training was conducted by Assistant Professor Narsimha Rao, who provided comprehensive guidance to the participants in a clear and easily understandable manner.

To help teachers achieve success in the TET examination, detailed sessions were held on various psychological studies, including child development, Piaget’s theory, Kohlberg’s theory, Erikson’s psychosocial development, individual differences, intelligence, and theories of intelligence. PRTU-TS leader Etukuri Srinivasa Rao, along with several teachers and others, participated in the programme.