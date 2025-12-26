No DJs, no fireworks: Rachakonda Police tighten New Year curbs

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year celebrations, Rachakonda Police have announced stringent restrictions on outdoor events, confirming that DJs and fireworks will not be permitted. The measures aim to ensure a peaceful, safe and incident-free transition into the New Year.

The announcement was made by Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu during a coordination meeting with stakeholders, including managers of pubs, bars, restaurants, farmhouses, and wine shops. The Commissioner urged all organisers to act responsibly and strictly adhere to the guidelines to prevent untoward incidents. Senior police officials, including DCPs, Additional DCPs, and Inspectors, were also in attendance.

During the meeting, Sudheer Babu emphasised that comprehensive measures are being implemented to maintain law and order, particularly given the enthusiastic participation of the youth. Specialised units, including Traffic, Special Operations Teams (SOT), SHE Teams, and patrolling squads, will be on active duty. "DJ systems are prohibited at outdoor events, fireworks are banned, and there must be a strict limit on the number of spectators permitted at any venue," the Commissioner stated. He added that SHE Teams would be deployed specifically to ensure the safety of women and prevent harassment.

The Commissioner further noted that inspections would be intensified to combat drug use, with a focus on gangs supplying illegal substances. He instructed all establishments to close by the designated time and warned of strict penalties for those selling alcohol to minors.

Specific instructions were issued for farmhouses on the city’s outskirts, where drugs and inappropriate dance programmes are strictly prohibited. Traffic officials have been directed to enforce rigorous drunk driving tests and prevent road issues. Flyovers will be temporarily shut for a designated period to deter speeding and reckless motorcycle racing. Additionally, vehicle owners who permit minors to drive will face severe penalties.