SCR flags off additional Sankranti specials to meet festive travel demand

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of eight additional special trains to manage the heavy passenger rush expected during the upcoming Sankranti festival season. This move is part of a broader effort to ensure comfortable and timely travel for thousands of passengers returning to their hometowns during the peak holiday period.

The special services will connect key destinations including Kakinada Town, Vikarabad, Nanded, and Machilipatnam on select dates in January 2026. These trains are scheduled to halt at major stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, significantly improving connectivity for both long-distance and intermediate travellers. Each service will be equipped with a mix of AC, sleeper, and general second-class coaches to cater to various passenger requirements.

Railway officials stated that the initiative reflects improved operational planning and a proactive response to seasonal demand. By introducing these additional services, South Central Railway aims to reduce platform congestion, clear extensive waiting lists, and maintain punctual operations during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.