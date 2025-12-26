No mercy for drunk drivers as Sajjanar leads New Year crackdown

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year celebrations, Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar supervised late-night drunken driving inspections at the TG Study Circle in Banjara Hills at midnight on Wednesday, reinforcing the city police’s zero-tolerance approach towards drunk driving.

The Commissioner reviewed inspection procedures, evaluated the performance of personnel on duty and issued key instructions to strengthen enforcement mechanisms on the ground.

During the drive, Sajjanar interacted directly with motorists caught driving under the influence of alcohol, warning them about the grave risks and potential loss of life associated with such behaviour. He emphasised that drunken driving puts not only the driver but also innocent commuters at serious risk.

As part of a special enforcement drive for the festive season, Sajjanar said stringent measures have been implemented to prevent any untoward incidents during New Year celebrations. He said the special drive would remain in force across Hyderabad till the night of December 31, with seven additional platoons deployed to bolster the existing police force. Intensive checking is being carried out at 120 strategic locations within the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits.

Reiterating the zero-tolerance policy, the Commissioner warned that there would be no leniency for those exceeding permissible alcohol limits. Violators will face immediate seizure of their vehicles, a fine of Rs 10,000 and a possible six-month imprisonment. Depending on the gravity of the offence, police will also recommend permanent cancellation of driving licences to the Transport Department.

Meanwhile, pre-New Year special drunk-and-drive inspections commenced on Wednesday and will continue till December 31. During the drive, police caught a total of 304 persons, including one minor, for driving under the influence of alcohol and seized all 304 vehicles.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police appealed to citizens to act responsibly, cautioning that drunken driving endangers not only the driver’s life but also the lives of innocent road users, and said strict legal action will be taken against violators to ensure a safe and secure holiday season.