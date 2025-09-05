iPhone 17 Pro Launch in 4 Days: Big RAM Upgrade Expected

The iPhone 17 Pro launch is now just days away, with Apple’s “Awe-Dropping” event set for September 9, 2025. At the event, we will finally see the full Apple iPhone 17 release, which includes four new models – iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

As excitement builds, a new Trend Force report has revealed important details about the iPhone 17 Pro specs, especially its memory upgrade. According to the report, Apple is giving most of the iPhone 17 lineup a big RAM upgrade this year.

The expected RAM across the models is as follows:

iPhone 17: 8GB RAM

iPhone 17 Air: 12GB RAM

iPhone 17 Pro: 12GB RAM

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB RAM

While the standard iPhone 17 may stay at 8GB RAM, the higher models are expected to get 12GB RAM, which should boost performance. With Apple’s new A19 chip, the iPhone 17 Pro RAM upgrade is expected to improve multitasking, gaming, and overall speed. It may also make Apple Intelligence features run more smoothly.

The event will not just highlight the new iPhones. Apple is also expected to launch Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3.

For Indian fans, the iPhone 17 Pro India launch will follow soon after the global release, with pre-orders likely starting within days of the event.

Apple’s launch event will be streamed live on Apple.com, Apple TV, and YouTube from 10:30 PM IST on September 9. With only four days left, all eyes are on Apple to see how the iPhone 17 Pro specs and upgrades set a new standard for the flagship smartphone.