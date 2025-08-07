iPhone 17 Pro starts at 256GB—get ready to pay more!

The next iPhone is not one, but three: Apple’s soon to be announced flagship iPhone 17 Pro is already the talk of the town, even before its official release. The latest hint for iPhone 17 Pro Storage Upgrade signals the starting storage will be 256GB, the same as the larger Pro Max.

Starting at 256GB storage for the Pro line has never been done before for Apple. Of course, there is a cost associated with this increase in base storage for the iPhone 17 Pro. A recent iPhone 17 Pro Price Leak indicates a starting price of around $1,049 (around ₹92,000 in the U.S.). This is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro’s long-time starting price of $999, which may be a seemingly small increase, but one that could feel like a punch to consumer wallets that are sensitive to import duties and tariffs.

The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB base, however, is not the only known component going into the making of this device. The latest iPhone 17 Pro 2025 features that we know include Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, 12 GB RAM, higher resolution cameras (48MP telephoto and 24MP selfie), vapor chamber cooling, and a slimmer design and build with aluminum and glass.

It’s a message to tech geeks: the iPhone 17 Pro specifications want to impress, and it appears they will at least on paper, as raw processing power, storage space, and camera resolution have all been the targets for improvement this generation. The iPhone 17 Pro Base Model Storage changed to 256 GB also points to Apple expecting to be made to keep up with the storage requirements of AI features, professional video, and higher-resolution media files moving forward.

Watch this space for more iPhone 17 Pro Launch News over the next couple of months. With a September release getting close by the day, it is likely we’ll see final prices, configurations, and specs soon.