iQoo Z11 Turbo: Expected Launch Timeline, Pricing Details, and Key Features

It is packed with powerful hardware, an eye-catching display, and an enormous battery which makes it one of the most talked about launches of this month. The iQoo Z11 Turbo price India sales will start in China on the 15th of January.

The iQoo Z11 Turbo features a large 6.59- inch flat AMOLED display that delivers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. With a sharp resolution of 1260 × 2750 pixels and an emotional peak brilliance of over to 5,000 nits, the screen is designed to offer pictorial illustrations indeed under bright lighting conditions. To improve the durability of the screen, iQoo has added Schott Shield glass protection over the top. The phone is also equipped with the Ice Dome double-mesh cooling technology that according the company, could reduce internal temperatures by about 15 degrees Celsius when used for long periods of time.

The underside of iQoo Z11 Turbo launch date with Qualcomm's most recent top-of-the line Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It comes by up to 16GB RAM, which ensures seamless multitasking and top-of-the-line performance. Customers can select between 256GB or 512GB storage versions. On the software side it operates Android 16, layered with the iQoo's Origin OS 6, and allows dual SIM features.

One of the major highlights in this iQoo Z11 Turbo is its camera configuration. It comes with a 200-megapixel rear camera that is the first time for iQoo, and indicating a emphasis on photography on the go. The phone also has a powerful 7,600mAh battery that is built to last for prolonged streaming, gaming, and everyday use, without the need for frequent charging.